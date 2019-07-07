Rockingham County: Interstate 81 overnight lane closures begin July 8

Motorists using Interstate 81 northbound and southbound in Rockingham County can expect alternating lane closures during overnight hours beginning Monday, July 8.

This is for paving and drainage work between exit 257 (Mauzy/Broadway) and exit 264 (New Market/Timberville/Luray).

Lane closures are scheduled for Sunday nights from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., and Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Details of the work are as follows:

On southbound I-81, contractors will be milling and paving from mile marker 263.9 (at the Rockingham-Shenandoah county line) to mile marker 258. These operations are scheduled for completion in late August 2019.

On northbound I-81, contractors will be installing pavement-drainage lines from mile marker 258.5 to mile marker 262.2. Drainage work is scheduled for completion in late July 2019. Milling and paving on this portion of northbound I-81 is expected to begin in late August or early September, and will also require overnight lane closures.

All work is weather permitting.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

