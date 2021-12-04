Rockbridge County farmer re-elected to Virginia Farm Bureau board

Rockbridge County beef cattle and small grain producer Russell L. Williams II of Buena Vista was elected Dec. 1 to a third three-year term on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors.

Elections of officers and directors were held at the VFBF 2021 Annual Convention in Williamsburg.

As a board member, Williams will represent Farm Bureau producer members in Amherst, Augusta, Bath, Highland, Nelson, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties.

He chairs the VFBF Membership Services Advisory Committee.

Williams is a member of the Rockbridge County Farm Bureau and previously has served on that organization’s board and as its president, vice president and secretary/treasurer. He has farmed since 1996 and shares responsibilities on RLW Hay & Grain LLC with his son, Russell L. Williams III.

Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Virginia Tech. He serves on the Rockbridge County Building Code Review Board and belongs to the Gideons International. He is an elder of Grace Presbyterian Church in Lexington.

He and his wife, Joyce, have four children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

