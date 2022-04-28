augusta free press news

Riverfest returns with day-long activities in Downtown Waynesboro on Saturday

Augusta Free Press

Published Thursday, Apr. 28, 2022, 4:27 pm

RiverfestRiverfest 2022 celebrates the Year of the Monarch Butterfly at a day-long event in Constitution Park in Downtown Waynesboro on Saturday.

Programs and activities start at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day.

Activities include Reptile World shows, Stream Safari, presentations by the Wildlife Center of Virginia, Fish and Fun Rodeo, canoe rides, kids arts & crafts, Stream electro-fishing with the Department of Game and Inland Fishersies and is capped off by the Great South River Duck Race.

Rain or shine. No pets allowed.

More information is online at riverfestwaynesboro.org.


