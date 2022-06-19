Rincones, Fitzgerald collect three-RBI nights in 10-2 Flying Squirrels win

With three home runs and a strong pitching performance from Kai-Wei Teng (Win, 3-5), the Richmond Flying Squirrels produced a 10-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators Saturday night at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (36-26) scored all 10 runs from the fifth through eighth innings.

Trailing by two runs, the Flying Squirrels stacked five runs off four hits in the top of the fifth inning. Robert Emery rocketed an RBI double to center field then Shane Matheny tied the game, 2-2, off an RBI single to right field. Diego Rincones blasted a two-run homer to give Richmond the lead and Frankie Tostado followed in the next at-bat with a solo home run, pushing the Flying Squirrels lead to 5-2.

Rincones has recorded multiple hits in three consecutive games and has totaled six RBIs.

On the first pitch of the sixth inning, Tyler Fitzgerald launched a solo home run to left field and gave the Flying Squirrels a 6-2 advantage. Fitzgerald finished the night 2-for-3 with two walks and three RBIs.

With the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Brandon Martorano lofted a sacrifice fly which scored Rincones from third and extended the lead to 7-2.

Three runs scored in the eighth for the Flying Squirrels, extending their lead to 10-2. Rincones was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Emery from third, and Fitzgerald lined a two-RBI single to left field.

Harrisburg opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single from Justin Connell to move the Senators ahead, 1-0.

The Senators (28-34) extended their advantage to 2-0 in the third inning off an RBI single from Wilson Garcia. Teng did not allow a hit through his final three frames, totaling six innings with three walks and eight strikeouts.

Harrisburg starter Steven Fuentes (Loss, 1-4) allowed five runs over 4.2 innings with three walks and seven strikeouts.

The road trip will conclude Sunday with a first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. from FNB Field. Right-handed pitcher Bryan Brickhouse (4-4, 5.05) will get the start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by right-hander Franklyn Kilome (1-2, 3.52) for the Senators.

The Flying Squirrels return home for a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs June 21-26. On June 26, it is Salute to Hoops Day at The Diamond and the first 1,000 fans can go home with an 804 basketball “jersey” inspired tank top presented by Virginia Lottery. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

