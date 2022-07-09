Rincones delivers game-tying double in eighth, but Reading rallies in extras
A late comeback effort fell short for the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a 4-2 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils in 10 innings Friday night at The Diamond.
The Fightin Phils (35-44, 6-4) used eight pitchers in the game and held the Flying Squirrels (43-36, 3-7) to 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position.
Facing Francisco Morales in the seventh inning, Sean Roby drew a full-count walk and Brett Auerbach came in as a pinch runner. Auerbach stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and Brandon Martorano drove him home with an RBI double to left field to push Richmond in front, 1-0.
The Fightin Phils rallied in the eighth inning with three hits to take a 2-1 advantage. Johan Rojas lined an RBI single to even the game and Wendell Rijo punched an RBI single to give Reading its first lead of the night.
After a leadoff walk from Mike Gigliotti, Diego Rincones smashed the first pitch of the at-bat for an RBI double to left-center field that tied the game, 2-2.
Ryan Walker retired all four batters he faced and set down the Fightin Phils in order in a scoreless ninth inning.
Facing Blake Rivera (Loss, 4-2) in the 10th inning, Reading took a 4-2 lead off a Richmond throwing error and a sacrifice fly from Simon Muzziotti to right field.
Richmond went down in order in the bottom of the tenth off two flyouts and a strikeout against Mike Adams (Save, 1).
Richmond starter Kyle Harrison worked six scoreless innings with two hits and three walks allowed with three strikeouts. Despite allowing three baserunners in the first five innings, Harrison faced the minimum off two double plays and a caught stealing.
Reading starter Bubby Rossman tossed a season-high three innings and allowed one hit with three strikeouts. Brian Marconi (Win, 4-4) pitched a scoreless ninth inning, leaving two runners on base.
Saturday night is Glow in the Dark Night at The Diamond where the first 2,500 fans of all ages will receive a foam glow stick upon entry while supplies last presented by Corona Hard Seltzer and Republic Services. After the game, fans can see In-Your-Face Fireworks from up close and inside the fences. Left-hander Jake Dahlberg (3-5, 4.37) will get the start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Noah Skirrow (4-5, 4.00) for Reading.
