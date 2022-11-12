Richmond gets 21 from Jason Nelson: Spiders defeat Northern Iowa, 68-55

Jason Nelson scored 21 points to lead Richmond to a 68-55 win over Northern Friday night at the Robins Center.

Fans in their seats before the game saw the Spiders receive their 2022 Atlantic 10 Championship rings and witnessed the unveiling of the team’s 2022 A-10 Championship and 2022 NCAA Tournament banners.

Jacob Gilyard and fellow class of 2022 members Nick Sherod, Jordan Gaitley, and Sullivan Kulju each received loud ovations as they were introduced.

“I thought it was a tremendous atmosphere for a non-conference game,” said Spiders coach Chris Mooney. “The energy and enthusiasm in the building were tremendous, and I’m really appreciative of that.”

Nelson’s 21 points were the most by a Richmond freshman in a November game since Nov. 25, 2017, when Grant Golden scored 24 vs Georgetown.

“He’s a very good player, and he’s obviously been itching to play,” said Mooney. “His team didn’t play his senior year in high school, and he redshirted last year, and I think you can see that. You can see that he really wants to be out there.”

Nelson’s effort helped the Spiders to their third 2-0 start in the last four seasons as Richmond won its ninth straight non-conference home game.

The Spiders will head south to take on the College of Charleston on Monday at 7 p.m. The game can be seen only on FloHoops and heard on ESPN Richmond.