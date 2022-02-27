Responsive web design: Trends of 2022

Keeping up with current and future trends should be a part of any successful business but when it comes to web design then staying in touch with these trends could be even more beneficial.

Here we will have a look at some of the trends that web designers might need to look out for in the future.

SEO

Search engine optimization, or SEO is a vital part of designing a website and will continue to be all the way into the distant future but with Google’s algorithm constantly changing, the strategies surrounding SEO and keyword research have to evolve with the times.

As a result of this ever changing environment designers need to take on the current SEO strategies to further develop the SERP position. For instance, assuming that the business is based in an area of London, designers should target more intentional keywords rather than generic ones. Developers can still utilize DMA channels to get keyword information, however it may not be great for new organizations.

For example, a website located in an area of outer London should not target keywords specific to central London as to not attract the wrong audience. Rather, they should target more area explicit keyword information to rank higher in the nearby market and add them to the design.

Website accessibility

Not only is this an important trend for a business to follow, but now this is a legal requirement in some parts of the world so that anyone with a disability can use and access what they need to from your website, as is the case with any physical store. Several big name businesses have recently been the subject of lawsuits for this very reason, namely; Netflix, Domino’s Pizza and Beyonce.

These legal obligations are not the only reason for any business websites to be staying in touch with this trend though, as in the US alone according to the CDC there are almost 61 million US citizens living with some kind of disability, 12.3% of this population have faced problems when accessing the internet. Therefore, there is a large portion of the market that could be attracted to the fact that your website is accessible for them. Records also show that a business becomes much more popular to Americans when it shows business ethics that are inclusive and take a progressive social stance.

Live chatbots

Much of the population will suggest that they prefer a face to face experience when it comes to customer service but with the huge reliance on the internet and online business websites in recent times, the need for some sort of online customer service has become vital to companies online.

Chatbots are now becoming more and more common, as well as being convenient to customers when needing simple assistance with a website. The technology behind these chatbots has become much more advanced over the previous year making these chatbots more helpful, not only to the companies that have a shortage of real life customer service agents, but also to those needing quick and easy assistance with the click of a button.

Although these bots can be convenient and efficient for some online issues, developers must ensure that the bots are providing the same level of customer service that they would from a real life agent.

APIs

Designers have begun utilizing Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to plan complex functionalities effortlessly. APIs assist developers and engineers with making complex programs without composing the code themselves. There are a few different advantages to using APIs for site improvement, for example:

To store information on the customer side for offline use or to restore a page.

To control the archives that get stacked into a program when using DOM.

To make 3D realistic components on a site.

To play sound or video content on a site.

To bring refreshed information from the server and make a site more responsive.

To offer notifications to the client.

These are only a couple of instances of what designers can accomplish utilizing APIs. There is a wide assortment of APIs accessible for engineers to use in internet browsers for various reasons.

AI cybersecurity

The use of AI for security reasons is becoming more common as it becomes more advanced and hugely effective.

Cybersecurity continues to become increasingly important as the threat of hackers and unsafe malware changes all the time so the use of AI has become extremely beneficial in the online world for identifying a threat and nullifying it when needed. If a business has a reliable cybersecurity setup it encourages more business from those aware of the threat posed by simply accessing a website.

Story by James Donaghue