Resource available to help Virginians shop for auto, home insurance

When shopping for insurance, it is important to compare the same information from multiple carriers before making a decision about which policy is best for you.

The State Corporation Commission Bureau of Insurance now offers a new resource – Insurance Shopper’s Worksheets – to help Virginians do just that. Along with an easy-to-use format, these worksheets include a brief description of coverages and common deductibles, and are designed to allow consumers to make an “apples to apples” comparison of costs for up to three insurers.

“Consumers should take the time to understand how their auto and homeowners policies work, what’s covered and what isn’t,” said Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White, adding, “The Insurance Shopper’s Worksheets will help Virginians make well-informed consumer decisions when shopping for insurance coverage and choose a policy that best suits their needs.”

As part of the Bureau’s efforts to promote consumer protection and awareness, this shopping resource is a simple, effective and important component of the consumer assistance tools provided by the Bureau.

To access the Insurance Shopper’s Worksheet and other helpful information, visit scc.virginia.gov/pages/Automobile-Insurance for information about auto insurance and scc.virginia.gov/pages/Homeowners-Insurance for information about homeowners insurance.

The Bureau also offers a variety of free insurance consumer guides. Copies of these guides are available on the Bureau’s website at scc.virginia.gov/pages/Insurance. For questions and concerns related to auto and homeowners insurance, contact the Bureau’s Property and Casualty Consumer Services Section at 804-371-9185 in Richmond or toll-free at 1-877-310-6560.

