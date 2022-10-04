reimbursement available for qualified virginia growers and processors who received organic certification

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDASC) will reimburse 50 percent of 2021-2022 organic certification costs to qualified growers and processors.

According to a press release, reimbursement funding is provided by the USDA National Organic Program.

Eligibility is determined through organic certification from a USDA accredited organic certifying agency between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022. Eligible growers and processors are allowed a maximum of $500 reimbursement per category of certification.

Applications for reimbursement are due to VDASC no later than Nov. 1, 2022, and funds are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applications should include a Commonwealth of Virginia W-9 tax form, a current copy of the applicant’s organic certificate from an accredited certification agency, and a dated, paid, itemized invoice from the certification agency detailing total cost of services rendered.