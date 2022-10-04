Menu
reimbursement available for qualified virginia growers and processors who received organic certification
Local

Reimbursement available for qualified Virginia growers and processors who received organic certification

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer ServicesThe Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDASC) will reimburse 50 percent of 2021-2022 organic certification costs to qualified growers and processors.

According to a press release, reimbursement funding is provided by the USDA National Organic Program.

Eligibility is determined through organic certification from a USDA accredited organic certifying agency between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022. Eligible growers and processors are allowed a maximum of $500 reimbursement per category of certification.

Applications for reimbursement are due to VDASC no later than Nov. 1, 2022, and funds are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applications should include a Commonwealth of Virginia W-9 tax form, a current copy of the applicant’s organic certificate from an accredited certification agency, and a dated, paid, itemized invoice from the certification agency detailing total cost of services rendered.

 

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

