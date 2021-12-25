Reading series for emerging writers, musicians returns to New Dominion Bookshop

Friday Night Writes, a reading series geared towards emerging writers and musicians in the Charlottesville area, will return to New Dominion Bookshop after a two-year hiatus on Friday, Feb. 4, from 7-8 p.m.

This event is free to attend and is open to the public.

Founded by former New Dominion Bookshop bookseller and St. Anne’s-Belfield alumnus Christopher Murphy, the Friday Night Writes open mic reading series features original writing and music from local, emerging artists. In the past, the lineups have included students from the University of Virginia, St. Anne’s-Belfield, Monticello High School, Albemarle High School, and Tandem Friends School.

In the new year, Friday Night Writes will now be hosted by assistant manager Audrey Parks and bookseller Jay Baker.

Participation is open to the community—any emerging writers and musicians who wish to perform their work can sign up in person on the night of the event. Friday Night Writes is regularly held on the first Friday of the month at 7 p.m. in the shop. After February’s event, the next dates include Friday, March 4, and Friday, April 1.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

