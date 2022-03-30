Proposals being accepted for 2022 Recreational Trails Program grants

Published Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022, 11:26 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is requesting proposals for $1.5 million in Recreational Trails Program grants.

A virtual informational session and application workshop will be held April 20 at 1 p.m. Those interested in the workshop should visit www.dcr.virginia.gov/recreational-planning/trailfnd to register and find the grant program manual, application materials and applicant resources.

After registering for the workshop, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The Recreational Trails Program, or RTP, is a federal, matching reimbursement program established to construct and rehabilitate recreational trails and trail-related facilities, including land acquisition for trail projects.

The RTP is an 80 percent-20 percent matching reimbursement program. Requests must be for a minimum of $50,000 with a minimum total project cost of $62,500. Grantees must be able to fund 100 percent of their project while seeking periodic reimbursements.

Eligible applicants include:

Counties, cities and towns

Park and recreation authorities

Tribal governments

State agencies

Federal agencies

Nonprofit organizations with support from a governmental body

Applications will be due via email no later than May 26 at 4 p.m.

For additional information, contact the DCR Recreation Grants Team via email at recreationgrants@dcr.virginia.gov.

Funding for the Recreational Trails Program is made possible through the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The program is administered by the Federal Highway Administration. Federal law under 23 U.S. Code section 206 mandates that 30 percent of available funding be used for motorized recreational trails, 30 percent be used for non-motorized recreational trails and 40 percent be used for multiple-use trails.

Like this: Like Loading...