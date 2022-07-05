Project Grows announces vendors for local farmer markets
Verona Farmers Market
Project Grows announced a new vendor to the Verona Farmers Market: Weeks Honeybees.
The Verona Farms Market is held every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.
On July 6, the Staunton-based business Weeks Honeybees will join the lineup.
According to Project Grows, Bob and Lydia Weeks strive to ensure that in every step of the process, their bees are protected and the honey retains its most beneficial properties. Their final product is made without the use of insecticides or chemical treatments.
Additional vendors include:
- Calixto Farm
- Roller’s Bakery
- Windsor Farm
- Elizabeth’s No Wheat Sweet Treats
- Grazelen Farms
- Project GROWS
- Staunton City School Summer Feeding
Food Truck Wednesdays
Food Truck Wednesdays will include:
- Battarbees Catering Buggy
- Felicia Marinas
- German Bratwurst
Waynesboro Farmers Market
The Waynesboro Farmers Market will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Constitution Park Pavilion downtown.
The vendor lineup includes:
- Eco Librium Far
- Valley Scents
- Wild Altar Farmstead
- Uniquely Gluten Free
- Grazelen Farm
- Farmhaus Coffee Co.
- Hearthstone Farm
- Singing Earth
- Ren Field Flower Farm
- Poplar Ridge Farm
- Nana’s Dyes
- Virginia Master Gardeners
All Project Grows Farmers Markets accept DOUBLE SNAP-EBT and P-EBT benefits. The SNAP Match program is made possible by Virginia Fresh Match.
To use benefits at the market:
- Visit the Project GROWS welcome booth
- Swipe your EBT or P-EBT card and get DOUBLE what you spend
- Shop the market and purchase fresh local food
The Buy One Give One Fresh Food donation program gives customers the opportunity to give back to their community while supporting their local farmers. At all market locations you can purchase extra food from our vendors and drop it off in a food donation bin. At the end of the market day, Project Grows will take donated food to local pantries and shelters in the community. In 2021, customers and vendors donated more than 300 pounds of fresh produce through the Buy One Give One program.
The WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program also provides vouchers to qualifying low-income seniors and families participating in the WIC program. Vouchers may be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at Farmers Market locations. Valley Program for Aging Services distributed vouchers to qualifying seniors in June.