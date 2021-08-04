Prison inmate dead after apparent attack by fellow inmate

Published Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, 8:59 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

An inmate at the privately-operated Lawrenceville Correctional Center died last night following an apparent attack by another inmate inside the victim’s cell.

The 63-year old male victim was pronounced dead shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The victim was serving a 26-year sentence for crimes including forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery. His name is being withheld while the Virginia Department of Corrections attempts to reach his next of kin.

The apparent assailant is serving a 22-year sentence for crimes including robbery, malicious wounding, and assault by an inmate or probationer on an employee.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Lawrenceville Correctional Center is Virginia’s only privatized prison and is operated by The GEO Group Inc.