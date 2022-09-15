Powhatan County: One dead in single-vehicle crash on Flint Hill Road on Sunday

Staff/Wire
Last updated:

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic / urba
(© astrosystem – stock.adobe.com)

At 9:48 p.m. on Sunday, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Flint Hill Road east of Oak Leaf Drive.

A 2014 Ram Promaster 1500 cargo van was traveling east on Flint Hill Road. The vehicle ran off the road, overcorrected, and ran off the road again into the tree line. The cargo van was unable to avoid striking a tree.

The driver, Ronald J. Webb, 71, of Powhatan, died at the scene. He was wearing his seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage


Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.