Powhatan County: One dead in single-vehicle crash on Flint Hill Road on Sunday
At 9:48 p.m. on Sunday, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Flint Hill Road east of Oak Leaf Drive.
A 2014 Ram Promaster 1500 cargo van was traveling east on Flint Hill Road. The vehicle ran off the road, overcorrected, and ran off the road again into the tree line. The cargo van was unable to avoid striking a tree.
The driver, Ronald J. Webb, 71, of Powhatan, died at the scene. He was wearing his seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.