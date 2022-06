Police searching for missing Henrico County 15-year-old

The Henrico County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Samantha Shea Nielsen was last seen on Thursday in Glen Allen.

She has scars on her knees and shins. Her family and friends are extremely concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000.

