Poets Susannah Nevison, Christopher Kondrich to read at New Dominion Bookshop

Published Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, 5:41 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with poets Susannah Nevison and Christopher Kondrich on Friday, Jan. 31 beginning at 7 p.m.

This reading is free to attend. The event will be hosted by poet Valencia Robin and will be cosponsored by local nonprofit WriterHouse.

Nevison is the author of Lethal Theater (The Ohio State University Press, 2019), the recipient of the Charles B. Wheeler Poetry Prize from OSU/The Journal, and Teratology (Persea Books, 2015), the recipient of the 2014 Lexi Rudnitsky First Book Prize. She is also the author of In the Field Between Us, a collaborative collection with Molly McCully Brown (forthcoming from Persea Books in 2020). Her poems and essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Review of Books, Crazyhorse, Pleiades, The National Poetry Review, and elsewhere. She lives in Virginia, where she is an assistant professor of English and creative writing at Sweet Briar College. For more details, visit susannahnevison.com.

Kondrich is the author of Valuing (University of Georgia Press, 2019), selected by Jericho Brown as a winner of the National Poetry Series, and Contrapuntal (Free Verse Editions, 2013). A winner of The Iowa Review Award for Poetry and The Paris-American Reading Series Prize, his work has received support from the Hambidge Center for the Creative Arts and the I-Park Foundation. New poems appear or are forthcoming in the Academy of American Poets’ Poem-a-Day, The Believer, Bennington Review, Conjunctions, Crazyhorse, Harvard Review, The Kenyon Review, Witness, and elsewhere. He holds an MFA from Columbia University’s School of the Arts and a PhD from the University of Denver. An associate editor for 32 Poems, he lives and works in Maryland. For more details, visit christopherkondrich.com.

Robin is the winner of Persea Books’ 2018 Lexi Rudnitsky First Book Prize in Poetry; her collection, Ridiculous Light, was published in April 2019. A visual artist as well as poet, her poetry has appeared or is forthcoming in TriQuarterly, The St. Petersburg Review, Black Renaissance Noire, Foundry, Kweli, The Cortland Review, and elsewhere. She is a Cave Canem Fellow and the 2014 winner of the Hocking Hills Festival of Poetry Competition. She holds an MFA in art and design from the University of Michigan and an MFA in creative writing from the University of Virginia. For more details, visit valenciarobin.com.

About New Dominion Bookshop

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community. For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Related