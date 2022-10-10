Menu
podcast the uva sports guys try to make sense of the cavaliers 2 4 start
Sports

Podcast: The UVA Sports Guys try to make sense of the Cavaliers’ 2-4 start

Sports Desk
Last updated:
uva football
Photo courtesy UVA Athletics.

Scott German joins Chris Graham on “Street Knowledge” to talk UVA Football. Here’s how it ends: with the guys giving their best-case and worst-case scenarios on the Cavaliers’ final record.

One of them is sniffing glue and thinks 6-6 is possible.

Find out who has that thought, and also how strong that glue is.

“Street Knowledge” is hosted by AFP editor Chris Graham, an award-winning sportswriter who is also an author and ESPN3 baseball play-by-play broadcaster.

About Sports Desk

Sports Desk

Latest News

