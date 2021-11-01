Physical activity and the development of children

Movement is life and we all know that it’s beneficial for our health. But what about children? A physically active child develops better and becomes a lot healthier. Check out more about the impact of physical activity on kids’ development in the following article.

How physical activity promotes child’s healthy development

You would be surprised to learn how many health benefits are there for your kid to be physically active. Starting from healthier growth to improving cognitive function. Check out more details about benefits of physical activity of children:

Better physical growth. While doing physical activities, kids build stronger and better muscles. It also helps grow healthier bones.

Helps manage weight. Obesity is a huge problem, but it can be prevented. When kids are active and have active hobbies, it will benefit the health of their bodies.

Cognitive development. A healthy and trained body benefits the cognitive function of the child. The research shows that children who participate in sports or are simply physically active, perform better at school.

Better posture. You may have noticed that many kids don’t stand exactly straight. They may tilt their heads forward, or have some other peculiarities. But when they are physically active, it helps with body posture, and thus, spine health.

Reduces stress, benefits mental health. Physical activity promotes hormones that are responsible for the feeling of happiness. Which is why physical activity helps kids reduce stress and be overall happy.

Better self-esteem. Being great at something already boosts the child’s self-esteem. Constant work on improving skills has even a better effect on the overall self-esteem.

As you see, there is a plethora of amazing benefits for children. Check out the ideas you can use to help your kid have an active lifestyle.

Physical activity ideas for your child

If you aren’t sure what to do to make your child more active, here are some ideas:

Consider your child’s interests and hobbies. If your kid loves dancing, you may consider dancing classes. If sports, consider sports sections. It will also be beneficial for your child’s social circle.

Create a home gym for the kid. For example, Wood And Hearts has amazing toys for kids that help them to be more physically active.

Riding a bike. You can do it together with your child. You may even make it family time when you all can ride bikes, so that everyone benefits from this activity.

Hiking, camping, and other similar activities would also be a great idea.

You can use any idea you like or use your own ideas. It’s extremely beneficial for your child to grow up while being physically active.

