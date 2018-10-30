Parking information for UVA-Pitt football game

Published Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 12:02 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

uva pittThere will be an impact on Friday, Nov. 2 to the hours parking lots in the vicinity of Scott Stadium are available for both UVA faculty and staff and football fans due to the home football game against Pitt that evening. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

In most University lots, employees will be asked to remove their cars by 4 p.m. Friday. By 5:30 p.m., traditional game-day parking options will be available for fans. Due to road closures for the game, University bus service will be modified.

Classes will be held as scheduled Friday, and patient care in the UVA Health System will not be interrupted.

The University of Virginia’s Parking and Transportation department has created a unique website for the game to provide information specific to all University parking permit holders, for the University Transit Service and to note road closures. That information is available at: https://parking.virginia.edu/friday-night-lights.

Reserved and first-come, first-served parking options for football attendees will not open until 5:30 p.m. VAF permit parking will also open at 5:30 p.m.

Police and public safety officers will implement the game day traffic management plan and restrict traffic on streets in the vicinity of Scott Stadium beginning at 5:30 p.m.

With heavy congestion on Emmet Street/US 29, Ivy Road, University Avenue and the area of Jefferson Park Avenue/Fontaine Avenue, local drivers are urged to use alternative routes where possible.

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment