Pamplin Park revs up for second annual Breakthrough Car Show

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will host the second annual Breakthrough Car Show on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in partnership with the Car Club Council of Central Virginia and supporting sponsors; Budz with Sudz, Coastal Virginia Auto Show, Southside Electric Cooperative, Strosnider Chevrolet, Virginia Motorsports Park and Walmart.

All can experience the sights and sounds of automobiles and trucks from yesteryear to the aerodynamic super cars of today. The 2nd Annual Breakthrough Car Show is an open show with participant judging. All makes, models and years are welcome. Multiple classes to include; cars, trucks, imports, commercial and military vehicles will result in over 60 awards plus the coveted “Best in Show” award.

The day of show registration is 8 am to 11 am at $20 per vehicle and spectators are invited to park and explore the show for free. A reduced half price admission is available for the day to enter and experience the 424 acre Pamplin Historical Park’s museums and battlefield.

The first 150 registered participants will receive goody bags, dash plaques and food vendor coupons. Participants are eligible for great door prizes from sponsors as well. Participants and the public both can join in raffles, a silent auction, music, drinks, food and more will be available from vendors. Special optional cruiser parking is only $1.00 per vehicle. This event is rain or shine.

The show will be held on the lawn of the historic Hart Farm at 6955 Duncan Road in Petersburg, just 30 minutes from Richmond, and about an hour from Williamsburg or the Jamestown Settlement. The Hart Farm house was constructed in the mid 1800s in the original Gothic Revival style and today features a recreated barn. The land saw fighting in two battles including the decisive Breakthrough Battle of April 2, 1865 which resulted in the evacuation of both Petersburg and Richmond during the American Civil War.

All proceeds from this event benefit Pamplin Historical Park. Additional sponsors include Brodix, Dalton Watson Books, Griot’s Garage, Hagerty Insurance, J. C. Taylor Insurance, JEGS, Lincoln Electric, Meguiar’s, RockAuto.com, Stoner Car Care, Texas Roadhouse, Top Flight Automotive, Tractor Supply Company, Universal Vintage Tire.

