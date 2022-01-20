Pamplin Park launches new education programs, website

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier has launched new education programs and a dedicated education website.

The programs include the traditional on-site programs and tours lead by education and interpretative staff, new self-guided tours and now virtual programs streamed to the classroom from the park’s new Green Room.

A newly designed website at learn.pamplinpark.org allows educators to review programming options and make booking requests online.

Traditional on-site educational programs range from four to six hours and five programs are offered; A Soldier’s Life, Civil War Battles, The Civil War: Why They Fought, Plantation Life: The Southern Agricultural Economy and The Reconstruction Era. The park’s education staff has designed a variety of school programs based on interactive, participatory learning techniques in accordance with approved Virginia Standards of Learning.

On-site program pricing starts at $9.50 per student. All Educational Experiences include a visit to the engaging and student-friendly National Museum of the Civil War Soldier that tells the story of the 3,000,000 Americans who fought in the Civil War.

A structured audio tour leads students through lifelike environments and engages them in interactive learning while they hear the words of their “comrade” -a real Civil War soldier–describing his life in camp, on the march and in battle. State-of-the-art digital audio players bring amazing high-tech quality to the tour.

Self-guided educational tours are new to the park which allow for the exploration of the 424-acre park, historic homes, museums and battlefield with students while learning at your own pace. Each self-guided tour reservation starts at $6.50 per student and can include up to two in-person programs led by one of the park’s educators.

Educators can utilize several teacher resources such as the “Walking into History: Field Trip Planner” which will enhance the experience with activities and provide suggestions to promote interactive discussions with students.

Self-guided park visits range from two to six hours depending on the itinerary and interests of your group. While there, your group can visit four antebellum homes and tour a National Historic Landmark battlefield. The four fascinating museums explore the lives of common Civil War soldiers, life in the antebellum South, slavery, and the decisive Breakthrough Battle of the Petersburg Campaign in 1865.

The park’s showcase, the award-winning exhibit “Duty Called Me Here,” combines recreated historical environments with an outstanding collection of artifacts. It also features dramatic, interactive audio-tour devices that put students in control of their journey.

Virtual distance learning programs are now available at the park as well. The same programs offered in-person can now be presented live to any classroom. The live programs are $100 each for up to 35 students (one classroom).

Additional classrooms are $65 per program session. Programs are 45 minutes in duration and offered between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

All programs require reservations in advance by visiting the website at learn.pamplinpark.org where you can plan your trip and make a reservation request.

A group booking specialist will then follow up to confirm dates times and other details. A variety of lunch options are also available for those who wish to remain on-site for meals.