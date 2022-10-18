pamplin park 5k course takes you through battlefield trails in petersburg

Pamplin Historical Park and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is hosting its annual Breakthrough Trail 5K on Nov. 5.

The in-person race will begin at the Park’s Hart Farm, located at 6955 Duncan Road, in Petersburg.

The race course will guide participants through the Civil War Breakthrough Battlefield trails which ended the 292-day siege of Petersburg featuring a beautiful landscape with original earthworks from the decisive battle.

Participants will enjoy the safety of a course run entirely on trails with no motor vehicle traffic.

Race day registration is from 7:30 to 9 a.m. with a race start time of 9 a.m.

Race day registration is $35.00 for runners and walkers.

All registrations include a park general admission where participants can explore the park, three historic homes and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier, a 25,000 square foot facility filled with artifacts and interactive exhibits.

Participants may register online at RunSignUp.com

For more information, call (804) 861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org