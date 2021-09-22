Online gaming: Playing slots and making the most of it

Many find different outlets for downtime. Some go out to party, others visit a land-based casino, whilst some of us enjoy slots via online casinos. But the question is: Is it really worth playing online slots? Will you get a better return on your money? Today we’d like to give you some hints and tips on how to make money on slot games online and how not to break your bankroll when gambling on them.

To make a return on your money at the best online casinos and trending ones, you would need some sort of strategy. You could be new at playing, or you could be also an established player; however, here are some pro tips on how to boost your bankroll when playing slots.

Never go all-in with your money

When you are playing and spinning the reels of a new slot machine, you might get tempted to go all-in. This could happen either after a win, or after a massive loss. We always suggest you hold your horses. Going all-in from the start of the game is not advisable, as this will see you lose all your money. The only time you should totally invest in a game is when it is worthwhile, or when a jackpot is about to hit. Otherwise, you will just be spending money. Start with a small amount and then build the momentum. If you spend all your play money on just 1 spin, you will walk away empty handed…mark our words.

Make the most of free spins and sign-up bonuses

The top casino sites offer players lucrative sign-up offers. When signing up as a new player at a casino, you will be offered a generous welcome bonus. Some casinos offer you a matched deposit bonus, others offer you free spins, whilst the best of the very best offer you a blend of both. We always suggest that you do some research on the online casino that grants you a good offer. This way, you can get a head start on how to get accustomed to your new casino. Use the free bonus spins to test games and use the free money to enjoy some playtime as well.

Keep your all-in rounds for jackpot games

As we mentioned earlier, there are some slot games that have specific times for an all-in. Established players would have a rough idea when a jackpot game is about to hit. As a player, you can see the previous track record of when a jackpot game is about to crown a winner and when the jackpot is about to hit – this is when to spin those reels. We always suggest that you should check out the list of best online casinos and scoop a bonus before you hit the jackpot games.

Check the game RTP

Always make sure to play games that have a good RTP and a good volatility. Just remember that some slots that are branded will have a much lower RTP. So, when hitting your next online casino, make sure to choose wisely. Each game should have a description and the RTP of the game will be clearly listed.

Established online casinos have a good content offering when it comes to slots, but do not overlook new online casinos. New brands always want to compete with other casinos and thus offer quite good welcome bonuses. Make use of the free spins and dipping your toes in multiple online casinos will offer various bonuses. This is how to make the best of online slots. Just remember, online gambling should have a budget. Work through that budget wisely and never go overboard.

