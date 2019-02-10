ODU Football: Travis Fulgham, Oshane Ximines invited to NFL Scouting Combine

ODU football standouts Travis Fulgham and Oshane Ximines received invitations to the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

It is the first time in program history ODU has two players at the combine in the same year. Fulgham and Duhart were also the first two Monarchs to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl All-Star Game. The pair are two of 338 players that will participate at the combine.

Ximines, a defensive end, had a record-setting career for the Monarchs, setting Monarch bests in sacks with 33, tackles for loss with 50.5, forced fumbles with 11 and QB hurries with 33. The Ahoskie, North Carolina native also ranks ninth in ODU history with 12 pass breakups. In 2018, he finished fifth in FBS with 12 sacks and 15thin FBS with 18.5 tackles for loss. His 58 tackles were the fifth most by an FBS defensive linemen and he registered his first career interception against Marshall. Ximines was a two-time first-team All-Conference USA honoree, earning second-team honors as a sophomore and all-freshman honors in 2015.

Fulgham, a wide receiver, led Conference USA this season with 1,083 receiving yards and a 17.2 yards per catch. He finished the season with an FBS best nine-straight games with a touchdown. A native of Ashburn, Virginia, Fulgham concluded his ODU career with 128 receptions, good for seventh in the ODU record books and recorded 2,044 yards, sixth most in school history and 18 touchdowns. Fulgham earned second-team All-Conference USA accolades this year and earned first-team all-league honors by Pro Football Focus and was named first-team VaSID All-State.

The NFL Scouting Combine will take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 26 through March 4.

The pair join former Monarchs Zach Pascal and Bunmi Rotimi to participate in the NFL Combine. The 2019 NFL Draft is April 25-27 in Nashville, Tennessee.

