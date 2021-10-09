Northam announces administration appointments

Published Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, 1:25 pm

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.

Matthew James, Director of the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity

Board of Medical Assistance Services

  • Basim Khan of Arlington, Executive Director, Neighborhood Health

Commonwealth Transportation Board

  • Tom Fowlkes of Bristol, Business Consultant
  • Raymond Smoot* of Montgomery County, Retired, Chairman, Atlantic Union Bank; Chief Executive Officer, Emeritus, Virginia Tech Foundation, Inc.

Longwood University Board of Visitors

  • Rhodes B. Ritenour of Henrico, Vice President, External and Regulatory Affairs, Bon Secours Health System

New College Institute

  • Michael L. Edwards of Hanover, Vice President, Kemper Consulting
  • Mary Yolanda Trigiani of Abingdon

Hampton Roads Regional Arena Authority

  • Tony Brothers of Norfolk, Referee, National Basketball Association
  • Joe Dillard Jr. of Norfolk, Director of Equitable Innovation and Legislative Policy, Greater Richmond Transit Company
  • The Honorable Robert W. “Bobby” Mathieson of Virginia Beach, Former Delegate, Retired, U.S. Marshal, Eastern District of Virginia
  • The Honorable Dwight M. Parker, Sr. of Chesapeake, Former City Councilman, City of Chesapeake, Former teacher, Chesapeake City Public Schools

Virginia Council for the Interstate Compact for Juveniles

  • Cindy Capriles* of Henrico, Director of Counseling, Safe Harbor
  • Laurel S. Marks* of Henrico, Manager, Juvenile and Child Welfare Section, Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services

Virginia STEM Education Advisory Board

  • Venicia Ferrell of Hampton, Research Associate, The Center for Educational Partnerships, Old Dominion University

*denotes reappointment


