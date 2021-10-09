Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.
Matthew James, Director of the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity
Board of Medical Assistance Services
- Basim Khan of Arlington, Executive Director, Neighborhood Health
Commonwealth Transportation Board
- Tom Fowlkes of Bristol, Business Consultant
- Raymond Smoot* of Montgomery County, Retired, Chairman, Atlantic Union Bank; Chief Executive Officer, Emeritus, Virginia Tech Foundation, Inc.
Longwood University Board of Visitors
- Rhodes B. Ritenour of Henrico, Vice President, External and Regulatory Affairs, Bon Secours Health System
New College Institute
- Michael L. Edwards of Hanover, Vice President, Kemper Consulting
- Mary Yolanda Trigiani of Abingdon
Hampton Roads Regional Arena Authority
- Tony Brothers of Norfolk, Referee, National Basketball Association
- Joe Dillard Jr. of Norfolk, Director of Equitable Innovation and Legislative Policy, Greater Richmond Transit Company
- The Honorable Robert W. “Bobby” Mathieson of Virginia Beach, Former Delegate, Retired, U.S. Marshal, Eastern District of Virginia
- The Honorable Dwight M. Parker, Sr. of Chesapeake, Former City Councilman, City of Chesapeake, Former teacher, Chesapeake City Public Schools
Virginia Council for the Interstate Compact for Juveniles
- Cindy Capriles* of Henrico, Director of Counseling, Safe Harbor
- Laurel S. Marks* of Henrico, Manager, Juvenile and Child Welfare Section, Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services
Virginia STEM Education Advisory Board
- Venicia Ferrell of Hampton, Research Associate, The Center for Educational Partnerships, Old Dominion University
*denotes reappointment