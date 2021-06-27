first bank  

Northam announces administration appointments

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Jun. 27, 2021, 6:42 am

virginia politics
(© cbies – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.

Staff Appointments

  • Katie Sallee, Special Assistant for Policy and Communications to the Secretary of Natural Resources
  • Dana Legere, Special Assistant for Constituent Services and Community Engagement
  • Austin Walker, Special Assistant for Clemency

Advisory Board on Occupational Therapy

  • Raziuddin Ali* of Midlothian, Physician, Wellpath

Aquaculture Advisory Board

  • Martin Gardner of Martinsville, Vice President of Business Development, Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc.
  • Michael J. Oesterling* of Gloucester, Executive Director, Shellfish Growers of Virginia

Board of Historic Resources

  • Trip Pollard* of Midlothian, Land and Community Program Leader, Southern Environmental Law Center

Eastern Virginia Medical School Board of Visitors

  • Guy R. “Rusty” Friddell III of Norfolk, Executive Vice President, Landmark Media Enterprises, LLC

Judicial Review and Inquiry Commission

  • Reverend Cozy Bailey of Dumfries, President, Prince William County NAACP
  • Kyung (Kathryn) Dickerson of Fairfax, Partner, SmolenPlevy

Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority

  • Lydia Sinemus* of Bristol, Corporate Director of Human Resources and Environmental Health and Safety, Strongwell Corporation

State Air Pollution Control Board

  • Joshua G. Behr of Norfolk, Research Professor, Virginia Modeling, Analysis and Simulation Center, Old Dominion University
  • Richard D. Langford* of Christiansburg, Retired Chemical Engineer and Owner, Langford Accounting, LLC

State Water Control Board

  • Tim Hayes* of Bruington, Retired Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP
  • Lou Ann Jessee-Wallace* of St. Paul, Russell County Board of Supervisors, District II

Virginia College Savings Plan

  • Dante Jackson* of North Chesterfield, Vice President, Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management

*denotes reappointment


