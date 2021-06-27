Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.
Staff Appointments
- Katie Sallee, Special Assistant for Policy and Communications to the Secretary of Natural Resources
- Dana Legere, Special Assistant for Constituent Services and Community Engagement
- Austin Walker, Special Assistant for Clemency
Advisory Board on Occupational Therapy
- Raziuddin Ali* of Midlothian, Physician, Wellpath
Aquaculture Advisory Board
- Martin Gardner of Martinsville, Vice President of Business Development, Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc.
- Michael J. Oesterling* of Gloucester, Executive Director, Shellfish Growers of Virginia
Board of Historic Resources
- Trip Pollard* of Midlothian, Land and Community Program Leader, Southern Environmental Law Center
Eastern Virginia Medical School Board of Visitors
- Guy R. “Rusty” Friddell III of Norfolk, Executive Vice President, Landmark Media Enterprises, LLC
Judicial Review and Inquiry Commission
- Reverend Cozy Bailey of Dumfries, President, Prince William County NAACP
- Kyung (Kathryn) Dickerson of Fairfax, Partner, SmolenPlevy
Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority
- Lydia Sinemus* of Bristol, Corporate Director of Human Resources and Environmental Health and Safety, Strongwell Corporation
State Air Pollution Control Board
- Joshua G. Behr of Norfolk, Research Professor, Virginia Modeling, Analysis and Simulation Center, Old Dominion University
- Richard D. Langford* of Christiansburg, Retired Chemical Engineer and Owner, Langford Accounting, LLC
State Water Control Board
- Tim Hayes* of Bruington, Retired Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP
- Lou Ann Jessee-Wallace* of St. Paul, Russell County Board of Supervisors, District II
Virginia College Savings Plan
- Dante Jackson* of North Chesterfield, Vice President, Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management
*denotes reappointment