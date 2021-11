No Shoulders to Stand On: Al Groh opens podcast series

Former Virginia coach Al Groh was the freshman coach in 1970 when the university admitted its first African-American football players. Groh joins “The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” to kick off our podcast series, “No Shoulders to Stand On,” featuring the four – John Rainey, Kent Merritt, Stanley Land and Harrison Davis.

