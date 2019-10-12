NLDS Game 2 Preview: Scherzer gets ball as Nats look to make it 2-0

Published Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, 11:03 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Game 1 worked out as well as it could have for the Washington Nationals, which got seven and two thirds innings from Anibal Sanchez in a 2-0 win over St. Louis.

Now Davey Martinez can go to his ace, Max Scherzer (11-7, 2.92 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 12.7 K/9), for Game 2, with about as intact a bullpen as he could have schemed up.

Sean Doolittle did have to get the last four outs to preserve the Game 1 win, but only needed 15 pitches total to get them, meaning you could certainly go back to Doo if necessary.

Martinez also gets closer Daniel Hudson back for Game 2. Hudson missed Game 1 for the birth of his daughter early Friday.

The Cardinals go to veteran Adam Wainwright (14-10, 4.19 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 8.0 K/9) for Game 2.

Nats vs. Adam Wainwright

The current Washington roster is 43-for-158 against Wainwright, with a .272/.307/.430 slash line.

The most success

Adam Eaton: 6-for-11, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1K

Ryan Zimmerman: 12-for-34, 5 2B, 2 HR, 6K

Kurt Suzuki: 4-for-13, 3K

Guys with no success

Anthony Rendon: 1-for-16, 3K

Howie Kendrick: 2-for-9, 1 2B

Juan Soto: 1-for-5, 1K

Cardinals vs. Max Scherzer

The current Cards roster is 47-for-207 against Scherzer, with a .227/.253/.357 slash line.

The most success

Matt Carpenter: 7-for-23, 3 2B, 6K

Marcell Ozuna: 10-for-36, 2 HR, 5 2B, 10K

Matt Wieters: 8-for-27, 1 HR, 5K

Guys with no success

Yadier Molina: 1-for-17, 1 2B, 4K

Paul Goldschmidt: 2-for-25, 14K

Dexter Fowler: 5-for-27, 1 2B, 14K

Kolten Wong: 4-for-20, 4K

Story by Chris Graham