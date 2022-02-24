Ninth-ranked NC State blasts Longwood, 19-3, in midweek matchup

The ninth-ranked NC State Wolf Pack beat the Longwood Lancers baseball team 19-3 in a matchup in Raleigh. The victory brings the Wolfpack’s record to a perfect 5-0.

NC State started RHP Logan Whitaker who made the first start of his career. Whitaker (2-0) went five innings allowing just two hits and striking out five on the was to pick up his second victory on the season. Garrett Payne, Brandon Hudson and Trey Cooper also made appearances on the mound, allowing just two combined hit and three runs.

The Lancers (3-2) Grant Melnyk quietly had his best game to date. The Virginia Beach sophomore went 3-4, including a double in the ninth that scored two. Melnyk currently has six hits on the season and is batting .583 in 2022.

The Wolfpack jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first two frames, and never looked back. NC State was led by Senior Devonte Brown. Brown finished the day going 3-4 with four runs, three RBI and reached on a walk as well. The Wolfpack had a combined nine batters with multi-hit games, and twelve different players score runs. NC State totaled 26 base runners with 18 hits and eight walks.

Longwood had sophomore transfer Jack Lamb (0-1) start and make his Lancer debut. Lamb finished with 1.2 innings pitched and seven runs allowed to go along with seven hits. Michael Tolson, Noak Eaker, Nick Karlinchak, Sean Gibbons and J.R Parrish also made appearances out of the bullpen.

Longwood returns to the diamond this weekend when they travel to Elon, North Carolina to take on Elon University in a three game series for what will open up Big South play for both ball clubs.

