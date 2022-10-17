Nighttime closures on U.S. 250 Bypass extend through November

There will be additional nighttime closures on the U.S. 250 Bypass in October and November. The closures will take place over Rugby Avenue, the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Emmet Street, according to a traffic alert sent by the City of Charlottesville.

The Route 250 Bypass bridge over Rugby Avenue will have nighttime lane closures on U.S. 250 between Oct. 16-20 and Oct. 23-24 in the westbound outside. Then rotating lane closures will occur Oct. 25-27 and Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

The Route 250 Bypass bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad will have nighttime lane closures on U.S. 250 between Oct. 16-20, Oct. 23-27 and Oct. 30-Nov. 3 east bound direction.

There is no change to when the work will be done over Emmet Street. The Route 250 Bypass bridge over Emmet Street will be closed for the installation of latex overlays on Oct. 23.

Drivers are asked to be aware of changing traffic patterns, and follow the posted work zone speed limits.