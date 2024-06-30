Youngkin’s MAGA takeover of Virginia public colleges, universities now complete

One of the spoils for a Virginia governor is being able to make appointments to the boards of visitors of the state’s public colleges and universities.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s second and final round of appointments, announced on Friday, represent his last effort at replacing appointees from his Democratic predecessors, Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam.

With these appointments, the bodies leading policy direction at the state’s colleges and universities all have conservative Republican supermajorities.

Consider this today’s reminder of why elections matter.

BOARD OF VISITORS OF CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT UNIVERSITY

Kevin J. Callanan MA, CFRE, of Stephens City, Principal, CES, LLC

of Stephens City, Principal, CES, LLC Jennifer Dunn of Yorktown, Vice President of Communications, Newport News Shipbuilding

of Yorktown, Vice President of Communications, Newport News Shipbuilding Keith Windle of Midlothian, Senior Vice President of Administrative Services, Dominion Energy

BOARD OF VISITORS OF COLLEGE OF WILLIAM & MARY

The Honorable John Brownlee of Great Falls, Partner, Holland & Knight LLP

of Great Falls, Partner, Holland & Knight LLP Robey W. Estes of Richmond, CEO, Estes Express Lines

of Richmond, CEO, Estes Express Lines Taylor Franklin of Virginia Beach, CEO, Franklin Group

of Virginia Beach, CEO, Franklin Group Jennifer Tepper Mackesy of Bronxville, New York, Minority Owner, Gotham Football Club/Chelsea FC; former Vice President, Lord &Taylor

of Bronxville, New York, Minority Owner, Gotham Football Club/Chelsea FC; former Vice President, Lord &Taylor The Honorable Jill Holtzman Vogel of Upperville, Attorney and Managing Partner Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinksy & Josefiak; Principal, 50 to 1; Principal, The Vogel Group; former member, Virginia State Senate, 27th District

BOARD OF VISITORS OF GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY

The Honorable Kenneth L. Marcus of Great Falls, Founder and Chairman, the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law; former US Assistant Secretary of Education for Civil Rights

of Great Falls, Founder and Chairman, the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law; former US Assistant Secretary of Education for Civil Rights Jon M. Peterson of Fairfax Station, Chief Executive Officer, Peterson Companies

of Fairfax Station, Chief Executive Officer, Peterson Companies Nina S. Rees of McLean, Senior Fellow, George W. Bush Institute

of McLean, Senior Fellow, George W. Bush Institute Marc Short of Arlington, Partner, Advance Strategies; former Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence

BOARD OF VISITORS OF JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY

Larry W. Caudle, Jr. of White Stone, Attorney, Kraftson Caudle PLC

of White Stone, Attorney, Kraftson Caudle PLC Joanie Eiland of Staunton, President, Elk Trucking and Elk Brokerage

of Staunton, President, Elk Trucking and Elk Brokerage Thomas Galati of Penn Laird, Founder, StageBio

of Penn Laird, Founder, StageBio Dave Rexrode of Fredericksburg, President, Bluestone Strategies & Consulting Group

of Fredericksburg, President, Bluestone Strategies & Consulting Group Nikki Thacker of Richmond, Government Relations, Reed Smith LLP

BOARD OF VISITORS OF LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY

Kathleen Early of Richmond, Corporate Secretary, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation and Affiliated Companies

of Richmond, Corporate Secretary, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation and Affiliated Companies Charles E. “Chuck” Fagan III of Manakin Sabot, President and CEO, Velera

of Manakin Sabot, President and CEO, Velera David Rose of Richmond, Senior Vice President and Manager, Davenport and Company, LLC

BOARD OF VISITORS OF NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY

Edward Sanders of Washington, DC, Director, Gloucester Institute; Relationship Manager, United Negro College Fund

of Washington, DC, Director, Gloucester Institute; Relationship Manager, United Negro College Fund The Honorable Lionel Spruill, Sr. of Chesapeake, former member, Virginia State Senate, 5th District; former member, Virginia House of Delegates, 77th District

BOARD OF VISITORS OF OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY

Brian E. Campbell of Richmond, Senior Advisor External Affairs, Medicines for All Institute at VCU

of Richmond, Senior Advisor External Affairs, Medicines for All Institute at VCU Stanley Goldfarb of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, Emeritus Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine

of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, Emeritus Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine Bruce Thompson of Virginia Beach, CEO, Gold Key | PHR

of Virginia Beach, CEO, Gold Key | PHR Claire Wulf Winiarek of Arlington, Health Care Policy Director, Amazon

BOARD OF VISITORS OF RADFORD UNIVERSITY

Dale S. Ardizzone, Esq., of Charlotte, North Carolina, COO, INSP, LLC, and Imagicomm Communications

of Charlotte, North Carolina, COO, INSP, LLC, and Imagicomm Communications The Honorable Betsy D. Beamer of Henrico, Director of Planning and Organization, McGuireWoods Consulting

of Henrico, Director of Planning and Organization, McGuireWoods Consulting Callie Dalton of Roanoke, Realtor, Callie Dalton & Associates, Long & Foster

of Roanoke, Realtor, Callie Dalton & Associates, Long & Foster William C. Davis of Blacksburg, retired Historian, Virgina Polytechnic Institute

of Blacksburg, retired Historian, Virgina Polytechnic Institute Jonathan Sweet of Pulaski County, County Administrator, Pulaski County

BOARD OF VISITORS OF UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON

Virginia Gentles of Arlington, Director, Education Freedom Center, Independent Women’s Forum

of Arlington, Director, Education Freedom Center, Independent Women’s Forum Tim Pohanka of Fredericksburg, Chief Operating Officer, Pohanka Automotive Group

of Fredericksburg, Chief Operating Officer, Pohanka Automotive Group Terris E. Todd of Woodbridge, Senior Advisor to the President, Kingdom Builders Worldwide

BOARD OF VISITORS OF UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA AND AFFILIATED SCHOOLS

Daniel M. Brody of Albemarle County, President, Health Data Services, Inc.

of Albemarle County, President, Health Data Services, Inc. Marvin W. Gilliam, Jr., of Bristol, Owner, MAM Development LLC

of Bristol, Owner, MAM Development LLC David Okonkwo, MD, PhD of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Professor of Neurological Surgery, University of Pittsburgh

of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Professor of Neurological Surgery, University of Pittsburgh David F. Webb of Virginia Beach, Vice Chairman, CBRE, Inc

of Virginia Beach, Vice Chairman, CBRE, Inc Porter Wilkinson of Bethesda, Maryland, Counselor and Chief of Staff, Smithsonian Institute Board of Regents

BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY

The Honorable Siobhan Dunnavant, MD, FACOG, of Henrico, former member, Virginia State Senate, 12th District

of Henrico, former member, Virginia State Senate, 12th District Ken Lipstock, MD, of Richmond, Owner and Medical Director, Lipstock LASIK and Cataract Center

of Richmond, Owner and Medical Director, Lipstock LASIK and Cataract Center Randolph N. Reynolds, Jr., of Louisa County, Principal, Reynolds Holdings, LLC

of Louisa County, Principal, Reynolds Holdings, LLC J. Sailor of Chesterfield, Director of Faith Partnerships, Stand Together Foundation

BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA MILITARY INSTITUTE

Kate Comerford Todd of McLean, Attorney, Torridon Law PLLC

of McLean, Attorney, Torridon Law PLLC Quintin Elliott of Urbanna, Owner and CEO, QE2 Consulting

of Urbanna, Owner and CEO, QE2 Consulting Clifford Foster of Richmond, Manager, Raymond James & Associates

of Richmond, Manager, Raymond James & Associates The Honorable William R. Janis of St. Petersburg, Florida, former member, Virginia House of Delegates, 56th District

BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE AND STATE UNIVERSITY

Starlette Barker Johnson of Dallas, Texas, Board Chair, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory; Board Member, Jack’s Family Restaurant Group

of Dallas, Texas, Board Chair, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory; Board Member, Jack’s Family Restaurant Group The Honorable Ryan D. McCarthy of McLean, the 24th Secretary of the Army

of McLean, the 24th Secretary of the Army Jim Miller of Waterford, CEO, Quantum Leap

of Waterford, CEO, Quantum Leap Pearson of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, Executive Chairman, Vehicle Accessory Inc.

of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, Executive Chairman, Vehicle Accessory Inc. Jeanne H. Stosser of Blacksburg, President, President and CEO, CMG Leasing/ SAS Construction

BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY

Robert E. Denton, Jr., of Blacksburg, W. Thomas Rice Chair Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Communication, Virginia Polytechnic Institute

of Blacksburg, W. Thomas Rice Chair Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Communication, Virginia Polytechnic Institute Peter McPherson of Arlington, President Emeritus, Association of Public and Land-grant Universities; President Emeritus, Michigan State University

of Arlington, President Emeritus, Association of Public and Land-grant Universities; President Emeritus, Michigan State University Verndell Robinson of Prince William County, Associate Broker, Coldwell Banker

of Prince William County, Associate Broker, Coldwell Banker Robert Thompson of Chesterfield, Multi-Unit Franchisee Eggs Up Grill

of Chesterfield, Multi-Unit Franchisee Eggs Up Grill General Dennis Via, Ret., of McLean, Executive Vice President, Booz Allen Hamilton

EASTERN VIRGINIA HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER AT OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY

Robert “Bob” Aston, Jr., of Portsmouth, Chairman of the Executive Board, TowneBank

of Portsmouth, Chairman of the Executive Board, TowneBank Ted Chambers of McLean, Medical Director, Montgomery Vascular Care

STATE BOARD FOR COMMUNITY COLLEGES

David L. Elmore of Waynesboro, President, Financial Management Inc.

of Waynesboro, President, Financial Management Inc. Tony Miller of Damascus, retired Project Controls Manager, Appalachian Power

of Damascus, retired Project Controls Manager, Appalachian Power Alethea “AJ” Robinson of Bluefield, Director of Communications, Tazewell County

of Bluefield, Director of Communications, Tazewell County Jeremy Satterfield of Halifax, TechSpark Manager, Microsoft

STATE COUNCIL OF HIGHER EDUCATION FOR VIRGINIA