Home Youngkins honor Mercy Chefs for work in feeding people during emergencies
Virginia News

Youngkins honor Mercy Chefs for work in feeding people during emergencies

Chris Graham
Published date:
mercy chefs
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin and Governor Glenn Youngkin with Mercy Chefs founders Gary and Ann after plating food. Photo: Shealah Craighead/Office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Mercy Chefs, a faith-based nonprofit headquartered in Portsmouth, was recognized this week by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin for its work in providing meals to victims, first responders and volunteers during natural disasters and emergencies.

Following the presentation to founders Gary LeBlanc and Ann LeBlanc, the governor and First Lady toured Mercy Chefs’ facilities and participated in meal preparation, highlighting the organization’s transformative impact in Virginia and around the globe.

“To not just feed the body, but the soul, is the ethos of loving thy neighbor, and Mercy Chefs embodies this ethos every day by answering the call to serve,” Gov. Youngkin said. “This is an organization whose heart for service extends far beyond the Commonwealth as they take up the charge to provide for those in disaster relief zones and in food-insecure areas. Mercy Chefs epitomizes what it means to live out the Spirit of Virginia, and Suzanne and I could not be more proud to recognize Mercy Chefs for their incredible work.”

“During this Thanksgiving season, we are particularly grateful for organizations like Mercy Chefs for demonstrated dedication to supporting those in need,”  First Lady Suzanne Youngkin said. “From disaster relief to addressing food insecurity, the nonprofit’s impact is profound — so deserving of the last of six, 2024 Spirit of Virginia Awards.”

“It is a true honor for Mercy Chefs to receive the Spirit of Virginia Award,” Gary LeBlanc said. “Since 2006, our mission has always been simple: just go feed people. Over the last 18 years, we have been privileged to serve more than 27 million meals to individuals following emergencies or natural disasters or experiencing personal hardships. We are deeply grateful to have our work recognized with an award that stands for compassion and goodwill. While our meals reach people across the country and around the world, none of this would be possible without the unwavering support of our dedicated team, the community here in Portsmouth and the Commonwealth of Virginia as a whole.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

