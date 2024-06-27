Youngkin issues Executive Order to commit Virginia to support, advance prenatal care

Gov. Glenn Youngkin reaffirmed the Commonwealth’s commitment to supporting and advancing maternal health care for women and their families throughout Virginia today with Executive Order 32.

In alignment with the administration’s goal to improve prenatal care, the directive is centered around enhancing the quality-of-care mothers and infants receive, as to best ensure healthy outcomes.

“Improving health outcomes for mothers and infants is foundational to making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Youngkin said. “Mothers play an incomparable role in the lives of their children and families, and it is imperative that we do the necessary, collective work to ensure they are receiving the care they deserve. This begins with knowing where we need to improve, so that we can better maternal health policies throughout the Commonwealth and promote the well-being of women, children and families.”

Executive Order 32 will reestablish the Task Force on Maternal Health Data and Quality Measures in order to collect and evaluate maternal health data as to better inform policies in the Commonwealth. In addition to analyzing the data to determine the need for additional benefits to protect women’s health, the Task Force will also examine quality of care, and the barriers that prevent the collection and reporting of timely maternal health data, especially in underserved communities. Through interagency collaboration, the group will develop recommendations for standard quality metrics on maternal care and report their findings to the Governor and General Assembly.