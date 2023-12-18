Countries
Virginia

Youngkin adds Charlottesville residents to state commerce, education boards

Crystal Graham
Published date:
virginia state capitol
(© demerzel21 – stock.adobe.com)
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced additional board appointments on Friday.

Of note, Charlottesville residents were named to the Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board and to the State Historical Records Advisory Board.

Agriculture And Forestry

Charitable Gaming Board

  • Mark Biladeau of Ashburn, Regional Sales Manager, Atlantic Bingo Supply, LLC

Commerce And Trade

Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund Advisory Board

  • Barbara Altizer of Lebanon, Executive Director, Education & Outreach, Metallurgical Coal Producers Association

Committee on Business Development and Marketing, VEDP

  • The Honorable Christopher M. Winslow of Midlothian, Attorney, Winslow, McCurry & McCormac, PLLC

Virginia Coal Mine Safety Board

  • Danny P. Mann of Dungannon, retired Coal Mine Instructor, Department of Mines, Minerals, and Energy

Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board

  • The Honorable Jim Cheng of Charlottesville, Chief Strategy Officer, Pamunkey Indian Enterprises

Compacts

Potomac River Fisheries Commission

  • James Wesson, PhD, of Gloucester, retired, Fisheries Management, Virginia Marine Resources

Southern Regional Education Board

  • The Honorable Jennifer Nichols of Bristol, Vice Chair, Washington County School Board; Program Director, Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board – Region 1

Education

State Historical Records Advisory Board

  • Bernadette “Bern” Battle of Emporia, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs, Virginia Western Community College
  • Ervin L. Jordan, Jr., of Charlottesville, Associate Professor and Research Archivist, University of Virginia

Health And Human Resources

Board Of Counseling

  • Luanne M. Griffin, LPC, of Alexandria, Clinical Mental Health Counselor, LifeStance Health

Board Of Medicine

  • Patrick McManus, MD, of Fredericksburg, Owner and Physician, McManus & Associates, Internal Medicine, PC

Public Guardian And Conservator Advisory Board

  • Katherine Harkey of Hanover County, Executive Director, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Virginia

Virginia Board For People With Disabilities

  • Matthew Shapiro of Henrico County, Founder and CEO, 6 Wheels Consulting, LLC

Legislative

Manufacturing Development Commission

  • Brett Vassey of Richmond, President and CEO, Virginia Manufacturer’s Association
  • The Honorable Michael B. Watson of Gloucester County, retired President and CEO, Control Automation Technologies Corporation; Consultant, Trescal, Inc; former Member, Virginia House of Delegates, 93rd District

Public Safety And Homeland Security

Scientific Advisory Committee

  • Aine Ramirez of Ashburn, Laboratory Director, CBP/LSS/ INTERDICT Science Center

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

