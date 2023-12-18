Youngkin adds Charlottesville residents to state commerce, education boards

Of note, Charlottesville residents were named to the Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board and to the State Historical Records Advisory Board.
Agriculture And Forestry
Charitable Gaming Board
- Mark Biladeau of Ashburn, Regional Sales Manager, Atlantic Bingo Supply, LLC
Commerce And Trade
Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund Advisory Board
- Barbara Altizer of Lebanon, Executive Director, Education & Outreach, Metallurgical Coal Producers Association
Committee on Business Development and Marketing, VEDP
- The Honorable Christopher M. Winslow of Midlothian, Attorney, Winslow, McCurry & McCormac, PLLC
Virginia Coal Mine Safety Board
- Danny P. Mann of Dungannon, retired Coal Mine Instructor, Department of Mines, Minerals, and Energy
Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board
- The Honorable Jim Cheng of Charlottesville, Chief Strategy Officer, Pamunkey Indian Enterprises
Compacts
Potomac River Fisheries Commission
- James Wesson, PhD, of Gloucester, retired, Fisheries Management, Virginia Marine Resources
Southern Regional Education Board
- The Honorable Jennifer Nichols of Bristol, Vice Chair, Washington County School Board; Program Director, Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board – Region 1
Education
State Historical Records Advisory Board
- Bernadette “Bern” Battle of Emporia, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs, Virginia Western Community College
- Ervin L. Jordan, Jr., of Charlottesville, Associate Professor and Research Archivist, University of Virginia
Health And Human Resources
Board Of Counseling
- Luanne M. Griffin, LPC, of Alexandria, Clinical Mental Health Counselor, LifeStance Health
Board Of Medicine
- Patrick McManus, MD, of Fredericksburg, Owner and Physician, McManus & Associates, Internal Medicine, PC
Public Guardian And Conservator Advisory Board
- Katherine Harkey of Hanover County, Executive Director, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Virginia
Virginia Board For People With Disabilities
- Matthew Shapiro of Henrico County, Founder and CEO, 6 Wheels Consulting, LLC
Legislative
Manufacturing Development Commission
- Brett Vassey of Richmond, President and CEO, Virginia Manufacturer’s Association
- The Honorable Michael B. Watson of Gloucester County, retired President and CEO, Control Automation Technologies Corporation; Consultant, Trescal, Inc; former Member, Virginia House of Delegates, 93rd District
Public Safety And Homeland Security
Scientific Advisory Committee
- Aine Ramirez of Ashburn, Laboratory Director, CBP/LSS/ INTERDICT Science Center