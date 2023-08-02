Countries
WWE head honcho Vince McMahon, recovering from surgery, facing more legal issues
Culture, Sports

WWE head honcho Vince McMahon, recovering from surgery, facing more legal issues

Chris Graham
Published date:
vince mcmahon
(© George Koroneos – Shutterstock)

The first bit of recent news involving Vince McMahon, local Fishburne Military School alum and benefactor, and WWE executive chairman, was that he’d undergone spinal surgery two weeks ago.

The news today is that also two weeks ago, McMahon was served a grand jury subpoena and a search warrant by federal agents.

Am I the only person to think back to how McMahon wore a neckbrace during his 1994 trial on steroids distribution charges?

Cue the scene from “The Dark Side of the Ring” send-up on the trial where it was revealed that McMahon took the brace off during a dinner in which he and his legal team were celebrating that he’d been acquitted.

But, nah, probably just a coincidence.

McMahon, 77, has been in legal trouble since last summer, when it came to light that he’d spent millions to try to quash sexual harassment and assault allegations from former female employees.

As that was playing out, McMahon was, impressively, able to negotiate a $9 billion buyout by Endeavor that allowed him to maintain day-to-day control of WWE.

The spinal surgery, which reportedly took place on July 17, came four days after he was served the legal papers by the feds.

We only learned about the latest legal issue because WWE reported on it in a regulatory filing.

McMahon, in a statement, said he has “always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so.”

“I am confident that the government’s investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing,” McMahon said. “I am focused on completing the recovery process from my recent spinal surgery and on closing our transaction with Endeavor, which will create one of the preeminent global sports and entertainment brands.”

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

