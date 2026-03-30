WWE champ Cody Rhodes resisting fan push to turn heel, again

AEW fans turned on Cody Rhodes, who was showered with boos for the better part of his final year with the promotion that he helped launch in 2019, before leaving for WWE in 2022, to finish his story.

Now WWE fans have turned on Rhodes, who is still being presented as a babyface, as he prepares to defend the WWE title against Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 42.

Orton attacked Rhodes during a contract signing angle on the March 13 “Smackdown,” and is still getting the bulk of the cheers from the fanbase.

Rhodes, who resisted pushes from fans to lean into the boos with a heel turn during his time in AEW, is taking that same approach in WWE, against good reason.

ICYMI: Cody Rhodes

The official word is, Rhodes doesn’t let the boos get to him.

“Certainly, there’s no absolute in that, and I’m sure some things kind of slip through the armor a bit and you feel it,” Rhodes said in an interview on “Busted Open Radio.” “But my thought in terms of fans today, more than ever, is that we are out there, and whatever their emotional need is, if they need to cheer for you, if they need to cheer for him, if they need to yell at you, I can’t put a governor on that, and I will not.

“Tully Blanchard rules, in terms, for me, when he’d say, The loudest, the longest. I can’t be angry at them,” Rhodes said.

Roman Reigns – former Georgia Tech nose tackle Joe Anoa’I – used to feel the same way, before he leaned into being a natural heel, and riding The Blood Line to years atop the pecking order in WWE, and millions of dollars in the bank.