Women’s Basketball: Virginia gets to 4-1 with 85-50 win over Alabama State

Kymora Johnson had 22 points and six assists to lead Virginia to an 85-50 win over Alabama State on Wednesday night at JPJ.

Johnson, a sophomore, was 9-of-11 from the field and 3-of-5 from three in the win for UVA (4-1).

Three other Cavaliers hit double figures on the night including Breona Hurd (13 points), Latasha Lattimore (13) and Olivia McGhee (12).

This one was over almost from the start. Virginia led 25-7 at the end of the first quarter and 49-19 at the half.

“Another great win,” UVA coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “We’re getting better both individually and as a team. I love to see the scoring spread around, assists getting back to rebounding and dominating the board some. There’s still areas to improve, and we’re going to continue to do that. We have to get our turnovers down, work on our free throws. We’ve got to get better defensive rebounding, things like that. But overall, I thought it was good game.”