Women’s Basketball: Virginia, at 11-0, still left on the outside of the AP Top 25

Gee, you have to wonder what Virginia needs to do to get a spot in the women’s Top 25.

The ‘Hoos (11-0) got seven measly points this week to be left way on the outside looking in with the AP Top 25 voting, despite being ranked 25th in the latest NET rankings.

Looking at the reasons why UVA is getting no respect, the strength of schedule, at 205, is one obvious hindrance.

Virginia has just one Quadrant 1 win, the 89-68 win at Penn State (NET: 55, RPI: 18) on Nov. 30.

The Cavaliers have two other wins over Power 5 teams – the 72-52 win over Wake Forest (NET: 82, RPI: 49) on Nov. 13, and the 73-70 win over Minnesota (NET: 112, RPI: 143) on Nov. 26.

Both of those wins were at home.

In any case, 11-0 is 11-0.

Arkansas is 12-0 and jumped into the rankings at 21st this week with its NET at 39.

Oklahoma (8-1) is 24th in the poll this week with an NET at 56.

Whatever.

The first real test for Virginia comes on Dec. 21 when Virginia travels to Durham to face Duke (NET: 13, RPI: 10).

Duke (10-1) is also unranked despite its gawdy computer numbers.

Another one to watch, two weeks later, on Jan. 5, the ‘Hoos face sixth-ranked Virginia Tech (NET: 8, RPI: 9) in Blacksburg.