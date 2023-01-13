Menu
news womens basketball furious north carolina rally lifts tar heels past virginia 70 59
Sports

Women’s Basketball: Furious North Carolina rally lifts Tar Heels past Virginia, 70-59

Chris Graham
Published:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia had a nine-point lead with 6:46 to go, but #22 North Carolina closed on a 22-2 run to post a 70-59 win on Thursday at JPJ.

A Carole Miller three put UVA (13-4, 2-4 ACC) ahead 57-48 early in the fourth, but UNC (11-5, 2-3 ACC) clamped down the D, forcing eight turnovers in the final 6:46, as the Cavaliers were just 3-of-15 from the floor in the final 10 minutes.

Taylor Valladay topped the Cavaliers with 16 points while Sam Brunelle added 15 points, all off of three-point shots, while grabbing a season-high nine rebounds.

Deja Kelly and Kennedy Todd-Williams led North Carolina with 21 points each. Todd-Williams scored 11 in the final period to set her season high in scoring.

“We had some self-inflicted errors, just some things defensively we need to clean up and hit a couple more shots, and it’d be a different game,” Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “But I liked the progress that we’re making. I thought our team battled. I thought we competed and really got better in certain areas, but we just got to clean up some stuff.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball's Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018.

