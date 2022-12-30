Women’s Basketball: Clemson upsets #7 Virginia Tech, 64-59, behind 16 from Amari Robinson

Clemson was looking for a signature win, and got one on Thursday, knocking off seventh-ranked Virginia Tech, 64-59, at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The win was the highest-ranked win for Clemson (10-4, 1-1 ACC) dating back to a Dec. 9, 2000, win over a ninth-ranked Auburn team.

Four Tigers finished in double figures, led by senior Amari Robinson with 16. Ruby Whitehorn (13), Daisha Bradford (12) and Hannah Hank (10) also clocked double-digits, and Eno Inyang added seven coming off the bench to clinch the upset for Clemson.

Clemson jumped out to an early 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter after a 24-6 run, including six second-chance points and eight off turnovers, that extended the Tigers’ lead to 38-26 heading into halftime.

Clemson pushed the lead to 15 points in the first two minutes of the third after Robinson pulled down an offensive rebound, and Whitehorn made an easy jumper.

The Hokies (11-2, 1-2 ACC) chipped away, but crucial free throws from Bradford and Inyang helped Clemson hold an eight-point lead heading into the final quarter.

Virginia Tech pulled within two points in the fourth after Cayla King made back-to-back three pointers, but Robinson sank a jumper at the free throw line to swing things back in Clemson’s favor.

The Hokies cut Clemson’s lead to one point with four minutes left to play but again, Inyang, Bradford and Whitehorn made important free throws down the line for the Tigers to clinch the upset.