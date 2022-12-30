Menu
news womens basketball clemson upsets 7 virginia tech 64 59 behind 16 from amari robinson
Sports

Women’s Basketball: Clemson upsets #7 Virginia Tech, 64-59, behind 16 from Amari Robinson

Chris Graham
Published:
Virginia Tech women’s basketbal
Logo: Virginia Tech Athletics

Clemson was looking for a signature win, and got one on Thursday, knocking off seventh-ranked Virginia Tech, 64-59, at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The win was the highest-ranked win for Clemson (10-4, 1-1 ACC) dating back to a Dec. 9, 2000, win over a ninth-ranked Auburn team.

Four Tigers finished in double figures, led by senior Amari Robinson with 16. Ruby Whitehorn (13), Daisha Bradford (12) and Hannah Hank (10) also clocked double-digits, and Eno Inyang added seven coming off the bench to clinch the upset for Clemson.

Clemson jumped out to an early 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter after a 24-6 run, including six second-chance points and eight off turnovers, that extended the Tigers’ lead to 38-26 heading into halftime.

Clemson pushed the lead to 15 points in the first two minutes of the third after Robinson pulled down an offensive rebound, and Whitehorn made an easy jumper.

The Hokies (11-2, 1-2 ACC) chipped away, but crucial free throws from Bradford and Inyang helped Clemson hold an eight-point lead heading into the final quarter.

Virginia Tech pulled within two points in the fourth after Cayla King made back-to-back three pointers, but Robinson sank a jumper at the free throw line to swing things back in Clemson’s favor.

The Hokies cut Clemson’s lead to one point with four minutes left to play but again, Inyang, Bradford and Whitehorn made important free throws down the line for the Tigers to clinch the upset.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

