Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news wife of wallens ridge inmate blames inhumane lockdowns for sunday murder
News & Views

Wife of Wallens Ridge inmate blames ‘inhumane’ lockdowns for Sunday murder

Chris Graham
Published:
prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

There appears to be more to the story of the murder of an inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap that we need to share.

The wife of an inmate wrote to let us know about “inhumane” conditions in the prison, a Level 5 state prison – a supermax – housing approximately 1,200 inmates.

“The prison has been on lockdown multiple times over the past few months. The lockdowns are inhumane. They are confined to their cells for days at a time. Which some could argue that this man’s death was caused in part by these lockdowns. Could you imagine being locked in a small room with limited items & another man that you may not necessarily get along with for days or weeks at a time?” the woman wrote.

The murder of Carl Wilkins, 33, of Chesterfield, who was serving a 30-year sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder in the February 2020 stabbing death of Jamar R. Golighty, 33 on Sunday, is the second at Wallens Ridge in the past 13 months.

In September, 34-year-old Justin Crenshaw was indicted on aggravated murder and strangulation charges in connection with the Nov. 20, 2021, death of 47-year-old Gregory Pierce.

The Virginia Department of Corrections has not yet identified the alleged perpetrator in Sunday’s murder.

Conditions at Wallens Ridge were featured in a 2006 documentary, “Up the Ridge,” exploring the social impact on moving offenders to distant rural outposts.

Big Stone Gap is as far out there on the westernmost edge of Virginia as you can possibly get – three and a half hours from Roanoke, six hours from Richmond, six and a half hours from Northern Virginia, seven and a half hours from Virginia Beach.

Meaning, it can be hard enough for family to maintain contact with people on the inside as it is, given the travel difficulties.

The constant lockdowns throw everything off.

“These lockdowns are driving wedges in people’s families and relationships,” the wife of a current inmate wrote to us. “It’s hard enough with your loved one being incarcerated, but to deal with the lockdowns 1-2 times a month or sometimes back-to-back, that is ridiculous.”

The woman alleges that there have been “several overdoses and deaths” of other inmates at Wallens Ridge in the past few months that have not been reported publicly.

We will look into this and report back what we find out.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championshippublished in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected]ess.com.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Donald McEachin

Democrats lining up to run for the late Donald McEachin’s congressional seat
Chris Graham
staunton city schools

Staunton City Schools announce 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year
Rebecca Barnabi

Every school year, teachers at each public school nominate and vote one of their peers to be a school-level teacher of the year.

Ronnie Campbell

Ronnie Campbell, Virginia state delegate, dies after lengthy battle with cancer
Chris Graham

Ronnie Campbell, who represented the 24th District in the Virginia House of Delegates, has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

basketball

It’s hard to imagine Texas coach Chris Beard surviving details of alleged attack on fiancée
Chris Graham
teen sad at Christmas
,

Teens: Are you worried about a friend? Start with asking, ‘Are you OK?’
Crystal Graham
des kitchings virginia

Des Kitchings seems to be coming back after awful first year at Virginia: How?
Chris Graham

Staunton Lions Club honored with plaque at Gypsy Hill Park’s duck pond
Rebecca Barnabi