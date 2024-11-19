Why don’t we tell White athletes to ‘shut up and dribble’? As if you don’t know already

You know why liberals have our undergarments in a bunch over Nick Bosa’s MAGA hat and Christian Pulisic’s Donald Trump dance?

“Shut up and dribble.”

That was MAGA blonde talker Megyn Kelly denigrating LeBron James for speaking out on politics.

The whole Colin Kaepernick saga obviously fits here.

Kaepernick lost his career as an NFL quarterback because he took a knee during the national anthem to protest police violence against Blacks.

Trump’s take on Kaepernick: “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!”

So, the White NFL guy photobombs a postgame interview with his politics, the White soccer guy celebrates a goal with his politics, and it’s all OK, but the Black NFL guy loses his job if he’s political, and the Black NBA guy gets a White lady telling him to remember that he’s Black, basically.

“Shut up and dribble” might as well be “step and fetch it.”

Bosa got a small fine from the NFL for the MAGA hat.

He won’t get fired, won’t have to set up tryouts to try to get back in the league, won’t have to watch a flood of guys who couldn’t carry his jock strap get jobs while he remains unemployed.

The Christian Pulisic part of this is the dictionary definition of White privilege.

“Obviously, that’s the Trump Dance, but it was just a dance that everyone was doing. He’s the one who created it, and I thought it was funny,” Pulisic was able to explain away his foray into sports politics.

“It’s not a political dance. It was just for fun. I saw a bunch of people do it and thought it was funny, so I enjoyed it,” Pulisic said.

Imagine Colin Kaepernick saying out loud that he thought taking a knee was funny.