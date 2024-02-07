Countries
Health, Virginia

What were the most popular baby names in Virginia in 2023? Now we know

Crystal Graham
Published date:
mother nursing baby
(© Seventyfour – stock.adobe.com)

What were the top baby names in the state of Virginia in 2023? The Office of Vital Records for the Virginia Department of Health unveiled its list of top baby names for children born last year.

“It’s always fun to see what the most popular baby names will be in Virginia,” said Seth Austin, state registrar and director of VDH’s Office of Vital Records. “The inspiration for a name can come from so many different places, and no matter the inspiration, these new babies’ names will be central to their identity as they grow up and do great things in the world.”

The most popular name for boys in 2023 was Liam, while Charlotte was the most popular for girls, as it was in 2022.

2023 top names: Boys

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. James
  4. Oliver
  5. William
  6. Lucas
  7. Henry
  8. Theodore
  9. Benjamin
  10. Levi
  11. Elijah
  12. Luke
  13. John
  14. Michael
  15. Gabriel

2023 top names: Girls

  1. Charlotte
  2. Emma
  3. Olivia
  4. Sophia
  5. Amelia
  6. Evelyn
  7. Ava
  8. Isabella
  9. Elizabeth
  10. Mia
  11. Eleanor
  12. Harper
  13. Sofia
  14. Luna

Top names by ethnic group

Office of Vital Records data also indicate the most popular 2023 baby names for the largest ethnic groups in the state: Asian, Black, Hispanic and White.

  • Asian babies: Among Asian babies born in 2023, Noah and Olivia were the most popular names. Lucas, Muhammad, Ethan and Alexander fill out the top five list for boys; Ava, Sophia, Sophie and Charlotte complete the top five list for girls.
  • Black babies: For Black babies born in Virginia in 2023, Noah and Ava remained the most popular names from 2022. Amir, Josiah, Elijah and Legend round out the top five for boys, while Naomi, Nova, Serenity and Autumn fill out the top five for girls.
  • Hispanic babies: Liam and Mia remain the top names for Hispanic boys and girls born in Virginia in 2023, as they were in 2022. Mateo, Dylan, Thiago and Lucas fill out the top five list for Hispanic boys’ names, while Camilla, Genisis, Isabella and Sofia complete the top five list for girls’ names.
  • White babies: James and Charlotte were the top names for White babies born in 2023, followed by William, Oliver, Henry and Liam for boys and Olivia, Emma, Amelia and Sophia for girls.

More 2023 data

Office of Vital Records data also reveals other interesting information about 2023 births.

  • The most births occurred in August with 8,426 babies delivered
  • July 7 saw the greatest number of babies born on a single day – 332
  • Fridays are the busiest day of the week in Virginia delivery rooms: 14,231 babies were born on a Friday in 2023
  • Sundays, on the other hand, are the slowest days of the week, with only 8,768 born on a Sunday in 2023
  • There were 2,620 sets of twins born in Virginia in 2023
  • There were 76 sets of triplets born in the state
  • On New Year’s Day 2023, 178 babies were born

