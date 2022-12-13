Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news what do we know about what ultra processed foods do to our bodies not much
News & Views

What do we know about what ultra-processed foods do to our bodies? Not much

Chris Graham
Published:
food grocery store
(© SGr – stock.adobe.com)

More than half of what we eat comes in the form of ultra-processed foods – commercially manufactured flavorings, colorings, emulsifiers, and ingredients such as high fructose corn syrup and protein isolates.

What do we know about what they do to our insides?

The scary answer: not all that much.

Scientists in the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will use three grants received by the Department of Human Nutrition, Foods, and Exercise to try to advance what we know.

The study, being done in collaboration with researchers at Duke, will specifically look at the impact on reward processing and energy intake in adolescents, vascular health and glucose homeostasis in mid-life adults.

“An easy rule of thumb for ultra-processed at the grocery store is if the food comes in a crinkly package in the middle aisles,”

“An easy rule of thumb for ultra-processed at the grocery store is if the food comes in a crinkly package in the middle aisles,” said Alexandra DiFeliceantonio, an assistant professor at Virginia Tech and faculty member of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.

“Some foods are in a gray area, like some potato chips that contain only potatoes, vegetable oil, and salt. While these are industrially produced, they don’t contain ingredients that make them ultra-processed,” DiFeliceantonio said.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

country music artist pam tillis

Pam Tillis’ ‘Belles & Bows’ tour aims to help families create holiday memories
Crystal Graham
wheat harvest farm

Agriculture, forestry sectors contribute $105B to Virginia economy: Report
Chris Graham

A UVA study pegs the total economic output of the Virginia agriculture and forestry sector at $105 billion in 2021.

uva basketball

Saturday’s Virginia-Houston game is fourth-ever Top 5 hoops matchup on Grounds
Chris Graham

Our crack research team has determined that Saturday’s Top 5 matchup in JPJ will be the third-ever one there and the fourth-ever in the general vicinity, dating all the way back to 1982.

Buckhorn Inn

From the past, into the future: The Buckhorn Inn provides farm-to-table dining
Rebecca Barnabi
christmas gift holiday

Holiday gift ideas for those living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers
Crystal Graham
court law

Charlottesville: Three men sentenced for robbing alleged drug dealer
Crystal Graham
Donald McEachin

Democrats lining up to run for the late Donald McEachin’s congressional seat
Chris Graham