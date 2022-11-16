What are the most significant sports events for Americans? Not the Olympics

After the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals are the second most significant sports event for Americans.

SportingPedia conducted a survey of sports fans and found that 40.2 percent consider the Super Bowl the most significant, but 22.2 percent are watching the NBA Finals.

Conducted online among 2,987 respondents who were asked to specify their age, gender and race/ethnicity, the survey asked questions about sports-watching habits.

What’s the most significant sports event according to you?

How do you watch big sports events? At home with family and friends, with other devoted sports fans or at the stadium?

What are your preferred snacks and drinks while watching sports?

The Kentucky Derby received 9.6 percent significance, the New York Marathon has 9.2 percent, the Olympic Games have 7.4 percent and the Daytona 500 was 4.2 percent.