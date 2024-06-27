Countries
Home Waynesboro: Food Lion Feeds donates $2,300 to The Salvation Army
Local, Spotlight

Waynesboro: Food Lion Feeds donates $2,300 to The Salvation Army

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
food insecurity
(© Elena Shi – stock.adobe.com)

The Salvation Army of Waynesboro received $2,300 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation just in time to help feed residents.

The Feeding the Hungry grant supports community feeding partners by helping neighbors increase their access to nutritious food and providing nutrition education to eliminate health risks for those experiencing food insecurity.

According to the USDA, in 2020, 6.7 percent of all U.S. households reported using a food pantry, an increase from 4.4 percent in 2019. For some, food pantries are a source of emergency aid to solve a hunger crisis. For others, food pantries supplement low-income families with nutritious meals.

“At The Salvation Army, our food pantries provide a variety of healthy food and basic-need items for those seeking food assistance and to help them regain household food security,” Waynesboro Capt. Alan Grimes said.  “At The Salvation Army of Waynesboro last year we provided more than 1,300 meals to our neighbors in Waynesboro and East Augusta County, plus food pantry items to 1,277 individuals.”

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $18.9 million in grants.

“The Salvation Army of Waynesboro and East Augusta County appreciates the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation gift,” said Nancy Whitlock, Advisory Board Chair. “By offering access to free nutritious food and canned goods, we help ensure that the most vulnerable members of community do not go hungry.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

