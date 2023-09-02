Countries
Watts Passage bridge in Albemarle County reopens nearly three months early
Watts Passage bridge in Albemarle County reopens nearly three months early

Chris Graham
The Watts Passage bridge over Preddy Creek in Albemarle County reopened to traffic on Friday, almost three months ahead of the scheduled completion of its reconstruction.

The new Route 600 bridge is open to all legal-weight vehicles.

The structure was closed to traffic Feb. 16 after VDPT bridge inspectors found damage to a bridge support that posed safety concerns for the traveling public.

The reconstruction project involved demolishing the old structure and replacing the abutments, deck and its supporting members.

The work was done by Burleigh Construction Co. of Concord under a $997,468.20 emergency contract with VDOT.

The contract had called for completion on Nov. 20.

