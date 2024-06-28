Countries
Home Washington Nationals prospect Jarlin Susana shines in FredNats defeat
Washington Nationals prospect Jarlin Susana shines in FredNats defeat

Chris Graham
fredericksburg nationals Jarlin Susana struck out nine, but the Salem Red Sox got an early unearned run and went on to shut out the FredNats 4-0 on Thursday night.

The Nats are 3-3 in the second half (38-34 overall) after the loss, and Salem is 4-2 (38-34).

The Sox scored an unearned run off of Susana, the #10 prospect in the Washington Nationals farm system, in the bottom of the first inning, but overall struggled to hit the flamethrowing righty.

Susana (1-7, 4.91 ERA) struck out nine men across five complete frames, while not walking a single batter.

In his last five starts, Susana has pitched to a 0.72 ERA and 0.80 WHIP, allowing two earned runs on 11 hits in 25 innings of work, striking out 41 and walking nine.

Salem’s Noah Dean tossed five scoreless innings, allowing just one base hit while fanning 10 FredNats.

In Game 4 of the six-game series on Friday, Marc Davis (1-2, 3.30 ERA) takes the ball for FXBG against Ovis Portes (0-1, 5.19 ERA) in a 7:05 start.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

