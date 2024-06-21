Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Washington & Lee University associate professor directs ‘As You Like It’ in New Jersey
Local

Washington & Lee University associate professor directs ‘As You Like It’ in New Jersey

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Washington & Lee University.

Jemma Alix Levy, associate professor of acting and directing at Washington and Lee University, will direct Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” for The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ).

The performances will be held on STNJ’s outdoor stage on the campus of St. Elizabeth University in Morristown, New Jersey, and will runs through July 14, 2024.

“As You Like It” is a five-act comedy written and first performed in the late 16th and early 17th centuries.

“It’s full of well-known showstopping set-piece monologues and includes some of the most amazing and memorable characters Shakespeare wrote,” said Levy. “I love the characters in this play – their realness, messiness and confusion – because they are us in all our various stages and experiences in life. We look forward to welcoming audiences into their world of silliness, love and hope.”

Levy is a veteran stage director of more than 25 years in both professional and academic settings. She is the founder and former artistic director of Muse of Fire Theater Company and has directed critically acclaimed productions across the U.S. and internationally. Her first experience in professional theater was serving as an intern with STNJ while she was in college.

“Having run a theater company that produced almost exclusively outdoors, I feel at home working in spaces like this,” Levy said. “STNJ didn’t have an outdoor stage when I was last there, so I feel especially privileged with this production to be able to give back to the place my life in the professional theater began. And, of course, it is always a pleasure to get to work with such a talented group of artists.”

Levy has been a member of the W&L faculty since 2014. She earned a bachelor’s in theater and dance from Amherst College, a master’s in humanities from the University of Chicago and an MFA in Shakespeare and performance from Mary Baldwin University. She also completed the three-year, graduate-level Andrew W. Mellon Fellowship in stage direction at The Juilliard School, the equivalent to an MFA.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Hampton man wanted for 2019 second-degree murder arrested in Waynesboro
2 Huge break in 1996 Shenandoah National Park murders: Authorities ID suspect
3 Where are UVA’s Ryan Dunn, Reece Beekman going to go in the 2024 NBA Draft?
4 Setup man Chase Hungate among two UVA pitchers in the transfer portal
5 Augusta County man alleges ‘hate crime’ in decade-old sewer project: Investigation

Latest News

Local

Washington and Lee University names ‘strong leader and strategic thinker’ as VP of advancement

Rebecca Barnabi
Spotlight

Corolla Wild Horse Fund requests donations to offset vet bills, burial costs, other expenses

Rebecca Barnabi

Caring for wild horses can takes its toll physically, emotionally and financially on any individual or organization. 

trump youngkin
Politics

Trump-Youngkin 2024? Ex-president plans Virginia rally post-CNN debate

Chris Graham

The Trump campaign is planning its first post-June 27 CNN presidential debate rally to take place in Virginia, with Gov. Glenn Youngkin on hand.

mental health
State/National

Virginia Department of Corrections to mentor other states on mental health care

Crystal Graham
police car arrest lights
State/National

Triple shooting on Bagnall Road in Norfolk results in one death; two injuries

Crystal Graham
jmu forbes center
Spotlight

Harrisonburg: Forbes Center announces 2024-25 Masterpiece Season lineup

Crystal Graham
cyclist stopped to drink water
State/National

Preparation is key to avoiding potentially dangerous heat-related illness this summer

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status