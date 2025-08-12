A Tennessee man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 81 in Washington County on Aug. 8.

Monty D. Bishop, 67, of Kingsport, Tenn., died at the scene.

The fatal pedestrian crash occurred at 6 a.m. on I-81 southbound at the Virginia-Tennessee state line, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of a Cadillac SRX was driving southbound in the center lane when they was unable to avoid Bishop, who was in the lanes of travel, according to VSP.

The driver of the Cadillac remained on scene and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.